LHC directs PCB to hold Gujrat elections

LAHORE: Lahore High Court has directed the PCB to conduct the elections of Gujrat district within two weeks and submit its report before the court on May 29.Advocate Shaighan Ijaz informed newsmen that the court has directed to submit the election report within the given time. He said that the court has also recorded the statement of PCB lawyer in the case.PCB legal advisor stated that the board will conduct the elections within the given time.