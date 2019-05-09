Bismah, Sana likely to be affected

PCB now plans to demolish women’s departmental cricket

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: After plans of widespread changes in the domestic cricket structure, the PCB now plans to abolish women’s departmental cricket.

All the female players are from department cricket as departments are spending majority money on their development. Every department spends three times more the money spent by regions on women cricket which has a concern for the players and department officials alike.

ZTBL, State Bank and HEC are the departments supporting women cricket and have given the players contracts. It may mentioned here after the abolishing of men’s departmental cricket many men players were rendered jobless and HBL had also disbanded their team, it now seems women cricket players will also go jobless. Pakistan women cricket captain Bismah Maroof and former captain Sana Mir are also members of ZTBL team. Similarly national cricketers Nida Dar, Javeria Rauf and Nahida Khan are also departmental cricketers.