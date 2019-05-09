PM lays foundation stone of health project in Rawalpindi today

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan would lay the foundation stone of construction of 400 bed obstetrics & Gynaecology Hospital and Nursing Training Center at old Tuberculosis Hospital site measuring 200 canals today (on Friday).

The prime minister would be accompanied by Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Usman Buzdar and health minister.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed while briefing the newsmen at Iftar–cum Dinner at hospital site. The minister said that arrangements to welcome prime minister and chief minister for inaugurating the mega project have been finalised.

The project would be executed by Public Works Department, government of Pakistan. The health institution would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs6 billion.

He said that initially the project was started in the year 2005-2006, however, with the change in governments work on it remained suspended due to political differences. However, now work on this project would be kicked off and completed on modern line with all medical facilities.

The minister said that he has struggled hard for reviving work on this health project. Now the time has finally come to materialise this project into reality with the inauguration by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Over 5000 seating arrangements are being made for the participants at the inauguration ceremony amid tight security, the minister stated.

Coming on politics, Sheikh Rasheed observed that a conspiracy is being hatched to dislodge the present government of Prime Minister Imran Khan however, it would be foiled. “We are fully aware of the situation and know the strategy to foil all conspiracies being hatched at international level,” he said.