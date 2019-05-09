Terrorism plan foiled in Bahawalpur; four terrorists nabbed

LAHORE: CTD Punjab foiled a terrorism plan in Bahawalpur Thursday and arrested four terrorists of proscribed organisation TTP.

Explosives and hand-grenades were recovered from their possession while terror financing was also detected.

Working on a tip-off, it was revealed that terrorists of a banned organisation were planning to attack sensitive installations in Bahawalpur.

On this information, the CTD teams conducted an IBO (Intelligence-Based Operation) in Civil Lines Police Station limits and arrested four terrorists belonging to the TTP.

They terrorists have been identified as Zain Abbas, Muhammad Awais, Abdullah and Adil Ramzan.

They disclosed that they were given a target and funded by the TTP commander currently living in Afghanistan. Funds for terror financing were also recovered from them. Further investigation is under way.