Meeting on history of Alhamra

LAHORE: A meeting was held on Thursday for the preparations of publishing seventy years ‘History of Alhamra’ and ‘Alhamra telephone directory’ at the Alhamra Art Centre.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan chaired the meeting and directed the officials to ensure finest arrangements for the projects. He said compiling Alhamra telephone directory and documenting history of Alhamra are very difficult tasks. We are optimistic and determined to allocate every possible resource to make these projects successful. LAC will collect data from artists including, singers, poets, writers, painters, etc. The meeting was attended by directed arts and culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director M Arif, coordinator Alhamra Niaz Hussain Lakhwera and other staff.