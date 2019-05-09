Lack of facilities at Gulberg exam centre perturbs students

LAHORE: Candidates appearing in Lahore Board’s ongoing Intermediate Part-II Annual Examinations 2019 at Government College for Women, Gulberg, have complained about lack of facilities at the exam centre causing extreme troubles to them in hot weather.

Talking to The News, a number of candidates said the exam centre set up at the college by Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore lacked not only fans but also water which proved a nerve-racking thing during the paper of Urdu in extreme hot weather conditions on Thursday. A candidate said some seats for the candidates were even adjusted in the college corridors which added to the candidates’ woes especially in the afternoon session because of direct sunlight amid scorching heat. The candidate said some of the candidates were not observing fast and when they demanded water to drink during the exam they were denied the same outright on the pretext water was not available owing to Ramazan.

When contacted, BISE Chairman Prof Ch Muhammad Ismail said, he would ensure the candidates get the basic facilities at the exam centre. About availability of water, he said the exam staff discouraged candidates to go for water or to toilet frequently as there were chances of using unfair means in the exams.