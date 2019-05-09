‘NAB recovered Rs 1.27 bn in four months’

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore in first four months of current year recovered Rs 1.27 billion from the corrupt elements through direct recoveries while made indirect recoveries of Rs7.50 billion, The News has learnt.

As per a performance report issued by the bureau, in first four months of 2019, the bureau has approved recovery of Rs 2.5 billion through accountability court via plea bargain. Out of which Rs 1.27 billion has been received while in Khiaban-e-Amin case the bureau made an indirect recovery of Rs 7.5 billion and handed over possession letters to 2100 affectees of the said society.

Moreover, 14 new investigations were approved by the NAB board in first four months making a total of 48 ongoing investigations. Four investigations have been closed due to insufficient evidence available in that regard, report read. The report further stated that 400 complaints are going through complaint verification process.

It said that in first four months NAB Lahore submitted 11 references in accountability courts. The prominent references include Ramzan Sugar Mills reference against Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz, Nandi Pur scam, Saaf Pani Case, reference against Fawad Hassan Fawad, and University of Sargodha illegal campus reference.

The report further revealed that 46 accused were arrested in first four months of 2019. The prominent arrested accused include PTI Leader Aleem Khan, SSP Junaid Arshad, Farhan Cheem, Qasim Qayyum, Fazal Dad, Shahid Shafique, Mushtaq and Aftab Mehmood.

Director General NAB Lahore Shehzad Saleem while issuing the report said that the bureau is strictly implementing the policy of accountability for all. He said that NAB will take action against the corrupt without any discrimination.