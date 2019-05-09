Quetta Gladiators Academy down Omar CC in KG Ramazan Cricket

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators Academy defeated Omar Cricket Club by 40 runs in their Group A encounter of the Karachi Gymkhana Omar Associates Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2019 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Quetta Gladiators Academy, opting to bat first, posted a competitive total of 160 for seven in the allotted 20 overs with major contributions coming from opener Zubair Mengal (58 off 43 balls) and Abdul Nasir (47 off 42 balls).

The Academy youngsters batted sensibly after losing early wickets as medium-pacer Shahnawaz Ali (2-31) and left-arm spinner Faraz Ahmed Khan (2-34), who shared the new ball, didn’t allow free scoring in the powerplay overs.

In reply, Omar CC lost wickets at regular intervals and bowled out for 120 in 16.5 overs. Usman Shah (26 off 16 balls) and Muhammad Waqas (22 off 23 balls) were the only batsmen to get some runs.

Off-spinner Nasir Shah (3-29), later adjudged the Man of the Match, was the pick of the Quetta Gladiators Academy bowlers, with left-arm spinners Zainullah (2-13) and Abdul Malik (2-22) sustaining the pressure by delivering useful spells. Medium-pacer Jamal Shah (2-30) also bowled well to support the spinners.