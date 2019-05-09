PTI moves ECP against Maryam’s PML-N slot

ISLAMABAD: Lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday submitted a formal petition to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the recent appointment of Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, as vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Geo News reported.

Last week, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif approved major changes to the party’s structure, including Maryam’s appointment as vice president of the party — among a list of 16 vice presidents — for the first time.

The petition was submitted by MNAs Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar. As per the petition, the appointment of Maryam as PML-N vice president was in conflict with the law and the Constitution. It also covered the legal basis under which Maryam was ineligible to hold public office and included a detailed mention of court decisions.

In July 2018, an accountability court had announced the verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption reference, sentencing Maryam to seven years for abetment after she was found “instrumental in concealment of the properties of her father” and one year for non-cooperation with the National Accountability Bureau. She was disqualified from contesting polls after being convicted. However, in January, the apex court upheld an Islamabad High Court verdict that had ordered the suspension of prison sentences awarded to Maryam and her father.

The PTI’s petition stated an accountability court “declared the PML-N leader to be ineligible for public office” and added a party position was not in private capacity. It stated political parties had an influence on the entire political system and claimed that in the void of a party president, Maryam will use the elected president’s authority.

In their petition, the PTI MNAs asked how it was possible that members of the assembly fully abide by Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, but the “people who control them don’t”. It added the Supreme Court had disqualified her father, Nawaz Sharif, from his party position as well, saying the ECP should declare her appointment to be null and void. While speaking to the media after submitting the petition, Habib said there was a lack of leadership in PML-N, adding they [PML-N] wanted the law of Raiwind to be enforced in Pakistan. He said at every step of the way, the Sharif family had faced defeat.

Following Maryam’s appointment, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had termed it illegal, saying it portrayed the dictatorial mindset of that [PML-N] party.