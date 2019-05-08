close
Thu May 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

Clarification

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Reference a news item incorrectly reported in The News on May 8 (Wednesday) that Justice Qazi Faez Isa headed a bench while hearing a case regarding Ports and Shipping. 

The said bench was headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and not by Justice Qazi Faez Isa. 

Moreover, The News report incorrectly insinuates that Justice Qazi Faez Isa inquired why former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani was also not made an accused.

