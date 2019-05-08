International Nurses Day observed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bureau report
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University Institute of Nursing Sciences (KMU-INS) in collaboration with the ICRC jointly observed the International Nurses Day. The conference was sponsored by ICRC, Peshawar which is working to improve nursing practice in KP. The event was attended by directors nursing KP, principals nursing schools, nursing faculty, staff nurses, nursing associations and student nurses of various institutes.
Bureau report
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University Institute of Nursing Sciences (KMU-INS) in collaboration with the ICRC jointly observed the International Nurses Day. The conference was sponsored by ICRC, Peshawar which is working to improve nursing practice in KP. The event was attended by directors nursing KP, principals nursing schools, nursing faculty, staff nurses, nursing associations and student nurses of various institutes.