International Nurses Day observed

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University Institute of Nursing Sciences (KMU-INS) in collaboration with the ICRC jointly observed the International Nurses Day. The conference was sponsored by ICRC, Peshawar which is working to improve nursing practice in KP. The event was attended by directors nursing KP, principals nursing schools, nursing faculty, staff nurses, nursing associations and student nurses of various institutes.