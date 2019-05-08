close
Thu May 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 9, 2019

Zardari gets interim bail in another NAB case

World

A
APP
May 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday accepted the interim bail of former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari till May 15, in another National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry related to fake contracts in fake accounts scandal.

A divisional bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, stopped NAB from arresting Zardari till next date of hearing and also sought reply from the anti-corruption body.

Zardari’s counsel Farooq Naek pleaded before the bench that his client was fully cooperating with NAB in connection with the inquiries and investigation against him but added that there was a threat to former president of being arrested by the bureau in another case.

After hearing arguments, the bench accepted the bail plea against surety bonds worth Rs 0.5 million and served notices to NAB headquarters. It may be mentioned here that the PPP co-chairman has already obtained interim bails in other NAB references related to money laundering and fake accounts case.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World