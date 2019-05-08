Zardari gets interim bail in another NAB case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday accepted the interim bail of former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari till May 15, in another National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry related to fake contracts in fake accounts scandal.

A divisional bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, stopped NAB from arresting Zardari till next date of hearing and also sought reply from the anti-corruption body.

Zardari’s counsel Farooq Naek pleaded before the bench that his client was fully cooperating with NAB in connection with the inquiries and investigation against him but added that there was a threat to former president of being arrested by the bureau in another case.

After hearing arguments, the bench accepted the bail plea against surety bonds worth Rs 0.5 million and served notices to NAB headquarters. It may be mentioned here that the PPP co-chairman has already obtained interim bails in other NAB references related to money laundering and fake accounts case.