LHC extends Hamza’s interim bail till 22nd

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani and assets cases till May 22.

A division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard pre-arrest bail petitions filed by Hamza in the said cases.

At the outset of the proceedings, the PML-N leader along with his lawyers appeared before the bench where the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecution team was also present.

The NAB prosecutor submitted documents regarding the grounds for Hamza’s

arrest.

He told the court that copies of some documents had been provided to Hamza on his applications but all documents could not be provided to him under the anti-money laundering law.

However, the PML-N leader’s counsel argued that the bureau had not provided the grounds for the arrest to his client.

He submitted that the NAB also did not inform about the documents available with financial monitoring unit.

Subsequently, the bench observed that the bureau had provided documents regarding the grounds for Hamza’s arrest and directed the NAB prosecutor to provide the same to the petitioner.

Adjourning further hearing till May 22, the court also extended interim bail of the PML-N leader till the said date.