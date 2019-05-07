close
Wed May 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

300 POs held in Kohat searches

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

KOHAT: The Kohat police have arrested 32380 suspected persons and 300 proclaimed offenders during the last four months in the district.

A press release issued by the Police Department on Tuesday said that the police under the National Action Plan conducted 373 strikes and search operations and snap checking in different areas of the district and recovered lifted vehicles, explosives, seized weapons and narcotics. It said that 125 facilitators of POs, 53 illegal Afghan nationals, 19 members of the drug smuggling network, 105 drug peddlers were also apprehended during targetted action during the last four months. A number of accused involved in murders, attempted to murder, extortionists, robbers and auto thieves were held besides seizing contraband items, explosives, bomb-making gadgets, arms and ammunition.

