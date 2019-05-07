CDA approves over Rs122 million welfare projects

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) which met here Tuesday approved different public welfare projects.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman CDA, Amer Ali Ahmed and attended by the members of the CDA Board, senior officers of Planning and Development Division, officers Ministry of Interior and senior officers of the authority.

The meeting also approved the PC-II amounting to Rs27.653 million for consultancy services for feasibility study and detailed engineering design of rehabilitation and widening of IJ Principal Road. The cost of PC-II will be borne by the authority from self-finance account. However, The CDA-DWP recommended that project construction cost will be charged from the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Different projects of immense importance which need attention since long but remained neglected in the past, however, present management of the authority has given practical shape to these projects which were consequently approved by the CDA-DWP in its 43rd meeting.

The CDA-DWP in its 43rd meeting approved the PC-I amounting to Rs81.159 million for construction of Orchard Scheme Murree Road.

The meeting also considered another project envisaged to cater traffic issues on the Park Road and Rawal Dam Chowk. CDA-DWP while changing the name of work as Traffic Management System for Rawal Dam Chowk and Park Road, approved the PC-II of the project amounting to Rs13.827 million.

The CDA-DWP also considered the construction of grade separation facility at the intersection of 7th Avenue with Khayaban-e-Sohrwardi and Kashmir Highway deferred the project and it was decided that consultant extension would be taken up in the first stance.

The meeting also agreed in principal to time extension in execution / implementation for the project of construction of two under-passes i.e. G7/G-8 and F-7/ F-8 at Faisal Avenue. However the cost and location of the project will remain unchanged.

The CDA-DWP also agreed with the need of five pedestrian bridges and the same was presented as an ex agenda item. However, it was proposed that a revised PC-1 be submitted in this context. Balance work on Park Enclave and E-12 projects were also presented for discussion, however, the CDA-DWP desired further details for Park Enclave-1 and for E-12 asked a for a fresh PC-1.

The chairman directed that due to sensitivity of the matter in both these sectors the revised PC-1s will be presented within two (2) weeks and meeting shall again be held for the three pending initiatives that is Park Enclave-1 and E-12 development works.