LHC summons two DPOs

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench Tuesday summoned two senior police officials in two habeas corpus cases. Perveen Masih of Chak 5-4/L filed a petition in the LHC Multan Bench stating she had a litigation with Yousaf Masih over five-acre of land and she moved a lower court for the possession of the land. She said Rangpur police implicated her and her family in a case and detained them in the PS lockup. She said she moved the LHC Multan Bench, but the police again raided her house on May 5 and arrested her son Faisal Masih, 26, and Amreek Masih, 22.
