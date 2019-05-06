close
Lahore Inter-Club Karate ends

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2019

LAHORE: Lahore District Judo Karate Association in collaboration with Punjab JKA Karate Association successfully organised 1st Lahore District Inter-Club Karate Championship Monday at Sports Gymnasium Punjab University. Where 14 club and more than 300 girls and boys players participated in championship. Nabeel Ahmed, Assistant Director Sports Punjab University, inaugurated the championship.

According to results in boys competitions Dragon Bruce JKA Club with 180 points got 1st position, Zai Martial Arts Club with 150 points got 2nd position and Okinawa Martial Arts Club with 144 points got 3rd position. In girls competitions FG JKA Club with 185 points got 1st position, New Friends JKA Club got 2nd position with 160 points and Shaheen Karate Club with 125 points got 3rd position in championship. Chief guest of final matches and prize distribution ceremony was Syed Tanveer Shah, District Sports Office Lahore.

