PTI leader says Nawaz to be back in jail on first Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Information Secretary Omar Sarfraz Cheema alleged Sunday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be back to Kot Lakhpat Jail on the first day of Ramazan and his party workers will ‘escort’ him to the jail.

“The convicted and certified leader of the PML-N will be taken to jail by party workers, which is a matter of shame and regrettable as previously, activists received their leaders outside jail on being proved innocent and now the situation is vice versa,” he alleged here.

He called PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Junior Zardari and claimed that he had failed to reply to Surrey Palace and fake accounts and asked him to explain how he and Ayyan Ali withdraw money from same account.

“The looter of the nation, Asif Zardari is today shedding crocodile tears. Zardaris have given nothing to people of Sindh except hunger and joblessness.