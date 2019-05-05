close
Mon May 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2019

Wheelchair tennis players complete training

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2019

KARACHI: Five wheelchair tennis players completed their advance training and are now able to participate in international competitions. They were trained at two-month Wheelchair Tennis Coaching Camp & Talent Hunt Initiative at Union Club that concluded here on Sunday. Para Sports Pakistan provided technical assistance to the players during the camp and Sindh Sports Board sponsored the event. Meanwhile, Sindh Tennis Association (STA) team visited two organisations for special persons and selected four wheelchair tennis players for tennis training after Ramadan.

