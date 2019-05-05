PHF demands funds to field team in Asian Men’s Beach Handball

KARACHI: Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) needs a huge amount for fielding its team in the 7th Asian Men’s Beach Handball Championship which will be held in Weihai, China, from June 15-24.

The event serves as qualifiers for the World Beach Games and World Beach Handball Championship.

PHF president Mohammad Shafiq told ‘The News’ on Sunday that around Rs6 million would be required for ensuring Pakistan’s participation in the continental event. As many as 12 nations will be featuring in the competitions. Pakistan have been clubbed in Group B with Oman, Iran, Thailand, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Qatar, Vietnam, Chinese Taipei, Afghanistan, Indonesia and Philippines form Group A. Two teams from each group will make it to the semi-finals. The winners of the event will make it to the World Beach Games to be held in San Diego, USA, from October 10-15.

Three leading sides from there will qualify for the World Beach Handball Championship to be held in Italy. “If we did not field the team, we would have to pay a huge penalty,” Shafiq said. “Pakistan have a good chance as we have a solid record in Asian beach events,” he added.

The PHF recently wrote to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for financial support. “Please refer to your office letter No.F.7-62/2008-PSB(NF) dated 30th January, 2019, and in continuation of PHF letter No PHF/2019/ABHC dated 05-04-2019. The PHF is organising the National Beach Handball training camp preparation for the subject Asian Beach Championship from May 7, 2019, at International Beach Handball court, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad which is only standard Beach Handball Court in Pakistan,” the PHF wrote to the Director General PSB.

“PHF has not received any annual or special grant from PSB during the year 2018-19 whereas the cost of subject championship is too much as we have to pay cost of air-tickets and hotel payment (100-150 US dollars per person per day for 12 days and 14 persons) besides participation fee, kit, pocket allowance, camp training and other expenses,” the letter said.

“Pakistan has good chances to qualify as we won Asian Beach Handball Championship in Iran in 2007 and Asian Beach Games in Indonesia in 2008. It is, therefore, requested that PHF may please be facilitated for organising training camp, paying air-ticket cost and hotel charges, etc.” it said. As many as 15 players have been invited to the camp which will begin at Faisalabad from Tuesday (tomorrow).