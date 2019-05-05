Ulema were against creation of Pakistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said the decision on how to run the country can’t be left to a Maulana, as most of the Ulema were against the creation of Pakistan.

He said the journey ahead for the country will be decided by the youth and technology will take the country forward. In Twitter messages, the minister said a new committee of experts has been established which would determine moon sighting for key dates and months in the Islamic calendar for the next 10 years, Geo News reported.

The five-member committee will comprise science and technology experts from SUPARCO (Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission) and MET Office, Chaudhry wrote on Twitter.



The committee will prepare an Islamic calendar of important dates and months for the next 10 years, including Ramazan, Eid, and Muharram, which will put an end to the moon-sighting controversies that arise every year, the minister added.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chief Mufti Munibur Rehman strongly disagreed with Chaudhry and said that the minister is ‘unaware of religious matters’.

“Fawad Chaudhry is unaware of the system. He doesn’t even know that the committee meets at Suparco. I have previously appealed to the premier to let only concerned minister speak on religious issues. The science and technology minister doesn’t understand the sensitivity of the issue. He shouldn’t have a licence to speak on it,” he said.

Mufti Munib said history bears witness to immense sacrifices made by Ulema during the freedom movement, adding that it is not appropriate to cite the role of a few Ulema only to criticise the others.

“Fawad Chaudhry has a habit of making baseless claims to gain popularity. One must take caution while commenting on Ulema,” he said. “Our announcements regarding moon have never been wrong. Everyone bears witness when the moon is sighted. If you are fond of making a lunar calendar, then go ahead and make a calendar of 100 years instead of just 10,” he said.