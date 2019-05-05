close
Sun May 05, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 5, 2019

Committee of experts formed to put an end to moon sighting controversies: Fawad

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, May 05, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government has set up a new committee that  would  determine  moon sighting for key Islamic dates  and months , said Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry  on Sunday.

The minister said in a Tweet that the five-members committee will comprise  of science and technology experts from SUPARCO  (Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission) and MET Office.

The minister said the panel would issue calendars for the next ten years of moon sighting for key Islamic months and dates including Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram.

He said the committee would put an end to the controversies that emerge every year.  

