Committee of experts formed to put an end to moon sighting controversies: Fawad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The government has set up a new committee that would determine moon sighting for key Islamic dates and months , said Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday.
The minister said in a Tweet that the five-members committee will comprise of science and technology experts from SUPARCO (Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission) and MET Office.
The minister said the panel would issue calendars for the next ten years of moon sighting for key Islamic months and dates including Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram.
He said the committee would put an end to the controversies that emerge every year.
ISLAMABAD: The government has set up a new committee that would determine moon sighting for key Islamic dates and months , said Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday.
The minister said in a Tweet that the five-members committee will comprise of science and technology experts from SUPARCO (Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission) and MET Office.
The minister said the panel would issue calendars for the next ten years of moon sighting for key Islamic months and dates including Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram.
He said the committee would put an end to the controversies that emerge every year.