Ramadan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today

KARACHI: Ramadan moon sighting body, The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, is due to hold a meeting on Sunday (today).

The meeting presided over by committee chairman Mufti Munibur Rehman will take place in Karachi.

It will announce beginning of Ramadan if evidence of moon sighting is received.

Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees also hold their meetings in different parts of the country and send evidence to central body which makes official announcement .



The Ministry of Religious Affairs on Saturday said all information about the positioning of the crescent could be conveyed to Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Cell No. 0300-9285203 and 0321-2022000; Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director (R&R) on Cell No 0300-6831822 ; Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, Deputy Director (Q) on Cell No 0333-2697051 and Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi on 021-99261412 and 021-99261413.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would announce the decision of Ramadan moon sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received.