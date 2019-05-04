Ramadan 2019: Moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia, first Roza on Monday

The Ramadan moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Saturday after which the country announced Monday as the first day of the fasting month.

As per reports by Khaleej Times, Ramadan in Saudi Arabia will be observed from Monday (May 6, 2019) as the crescent for the holy month is expected to get spotted on Sunday.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court had urged citizens to inform in case they spot the moon: “The ministry invites citizens and residents to explore the vision of the holy month of Ramadan for this year on Saturday (Sha'ban 29, 1440 - May 4, 2019). If the moon was not visible then look for it on Sunday (Sha'ban 30, 1440 - May 5, 2019)".