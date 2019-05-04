Nalain, Faizan storm into Punjab Tennis U-16 final

LAHORE: The final matches in all categories of the ongoing RAFUM Punjab Junior Tennis Championship will be played on May 5. In U-10, U-12 and U-14 categories young talent will be in action in the first session. The matches will be started at 09:30 am. Whereas matches in boys U-16 will be started at 4:30 pm at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh e jinnah Lahore.

“It is a matter of great satisfaction that young players from across the Punjab took part in RAFUM Punjab Junior Tennis Championship with tremendous enthusiasm and showed their abilities,” said Rashid Malik, secretary PLTA. The closing /prize distribution ceremony will be held after the conclusion of the final matches. Zahid Hussain (CEO RAFUM Group ) along with Rashid Malik secretary PLTA will distribute prizes among position winning players.

Result U-16 semi finals Nalain Abbas beat Hassan Ali 6-2, 6-2. Faizan Fayyaz beat Zain Ch 6-1, 6-0

U-14 quarters final: Abdul Hanan Khan beat Ali Zain 4-1, 4-1 Ahtesham Arif beat Hamza Jawad 5-4, 4-0. Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Zahra Suleman 4-0, 4-0 Hassan Ali beat Haider Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-1

U-14 semi finals: Abdul Hanan Khan beat Ahtesham Arif 5-4, 4-1

Hassan Ali beat Husnain Ali Rizwan 4-0, 4-0

U-12 quarters final: Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Ameer Mazari 4-1, 4-1. Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Alina Suleiman 4-0, 4-1. Haider Ali Rizwan beat Ali Zain 4-0, 4-0 Asad beat Awais Arshad 4-0, 4-1 U-12 Doubles semifinalsL Hussnain Ali Rizwan /Haider Ali Rizwan beat Hamza Ali Rizwan /Ali Zain 4-2, 4-1 Asad /Ameer Mazari beat Ismail Aftab /Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-0, 4-0

U-10 semi final: Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Omer Jawad 4-0, 4-1.