Sahiwal tragedy victims’ relatives stage sit-in

LAHORE: The relatives of Sahiwal tragedy victims staged a protest demonstration on The Mall on Saturday, demanding constitution of a judicial commission to probe into the tragedy.

The protesters, carrying placards and banners, staged a sit-in on The Mall. Besides constitution of a judicial commission, they also demanded the case be shifted from Sahiwal to Lahore and the FIR registered by the Counter-Terrorism Department quashed.

They expressed concern that the Punjab government had not been cooperating with them for the last 25 days.