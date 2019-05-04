Rawalpindi lawyers hold strike over rejection of colleague’s bail

RAWALPINDI: The lawyers of District Bar Association (DBA) Rawalpindi observed strike on Saturday and suspended court proceedings in protest against a court decision in which Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Muhammad Farooq rejected a bail application of a lawyer named Tanvir Mughal.

A heavy contingent of police was present at the judicial complex to avoid any untoward incident.

For a couple of days, there was a tense situation at the judicial complex. Police wanted to arrest lawyer Tanvir Mughal whose interim bail was rejected by Judge Muhammad Farooq. After rejection of the bail application, lawyers raised slogans against the decision.

Rawalpindi Bar Association (RBA) has placed a notice of strike and suspension of court proceedings. The RBA President Syed Tanvir Sohail told The News that they were trying to settle the issue.

“We are trying to get interim bail for Tanvir Mughal. All issues will settle down after getting bail for Tanvir,” he said.

There was a personal issue in between a lawyer and his family. The family member of a lawyer registered an FIR against him. The lawyer Tanvir Mughal applied for interim bail but Judge Muhammad Farooq rejected it.

Sources said the RBA showed full resistance against police to arrest their colleague. The lawyer community applied for interim bail of Tanvir from the Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench on Saturday.