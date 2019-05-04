Several areas in Chitral to get electricity: MNA

CHITRAL: Member National Assembly Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali on Saturday said that work on the areas from Gahiret to Broz would soon get electricity from the national grid-station.

“The work on the Rs78. 8 million project has started and transformers will be installed soon,” the MAN told a press conference here.

He claimed that due to his efforts the Chitral-Shandur roads and other roads were handed over to the National Highway Authority (NHA).

“Funds has also been released for the Booni-Buzund road,” he said, adding, Rs 200 million was expected to be allocated for road projects in the upcoming budget.

The MNA appreciated the cooperation of PTI leaders on various issue. “The PTI leaders extends every possible cooperation in resolving issues.