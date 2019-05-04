COAS hails Army’s befitting response to Indian firing

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Northern Light Infantryman (NLI) Battalion along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday and commended the soldiers for their morale and operational readiness.

According to a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief hailed the state of operational readiness, high morale and motivation of the troops. “The COAS appreciated the befitting response to provocative Indian fire despite restraints on Pakistan Army due to safety and security of Kashmiris along the LoC,” the ISPR said. “We are well aware of defence and security challenges being faced by the country and we are capable to defeat all threats ‘irrespective of the front’,” Gen Bajwa was quoted as saying. Commander Rawalpindi Corps accompanied the army chief during the visit.