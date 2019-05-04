Shahbaz resigns as PHF secretary

KARACHI: In a major development, Shahbaz Ahmed resigned as the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) secretary on Saturday. Olympian Asif Bajwa was named as his replacement.

In a short video message, the PHF president Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar revealed that Shahbaz, who is also an employee of the PIA, resigned due to his busy schedule.

“Shahbaz came to me and tendered his resignation citing his busy work schedule at PIA. I accepted his resignation and wished him luck,” Khokhar said.

The PHF boss also lauded Shahbaz for his services. “In his three and a half years as PHF secretary, Shahbaz rendered great services for the betterment of hockey in the country,” he said.

Asif Bajwa will begin his duties as the PHF secretary on Monday (tomorrow). He has also worked as PHF secretary in the past.

Shahbaz had also resigned from his post earlier this year after the national team’s disastrous World Cup campaign but he later took back his resignation.

According to sources, a group of Olympians, including those who were part of the PHF management during Shahbaz’s tenure, launched a campaign for his removal after the Greenshirts’ poor performance at the World Cup and the imposition of heavy fine by the world body after PHF’s failure to send team to FIH Pro League.

The situation is expected to complicate further in the coming days if they fail to fulfill the commitment made to FIH.

Due to financial constraints, the PHF could not organise the National Hockey Championship this year. The domestic and international hockey activities have also suffered due to lack of funds.

Since the past many months, the federal government has not released any funds for the PHF. The federation also did not receive any financial assistance from the government for participation in the World Cup and Asian Champions Trophy last year.