RPP case: Wapda ex-secretary becomes approver against Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD: Former Water and Power Secretary Shahid Rafi on Friday became approver against former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in the Rental Power Plant (RPP)reference.

The accountability court on Friday accepted former secretary Shahid Rafi’s request to become approver in Rental power reference. NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal had also approved his request to be an approver. During the hearing of the case, former Secretary Shahid Rafi stated before the accountability court judge Muhammad Arhsad Malik that he is ready to record his statement against former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Babar Zulqarnain son of Azad Kashmir’s former President, will tell the truth in Rental Power Plant reference.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that during investigation accused Laeeq Ahmed confessed that he has taken one million Dirham bribe through his daughter from Babar Zulqarnain in rental power plant case.

The court has granted Laeeq Ahmad’s physical remand till May 8 and ordered NAB to produce him again before the court on next date of hearing.