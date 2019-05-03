Two women murdered by ‘husbands’ in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: In separate incidents in the provincial capital, two women were allegedly murdered by their husband over domestic issues.

In Din Bahar Colony, Naveed Akhtar alias Neelam,34, was allegedly shot dead by her husband Abdul Rauf in front of her minor sons and daughter.

Mubin,8, told the cops of Faqirabad Police Station that his parents on Friday quarrelled with each other and after that, his mother along with his younger brother and a sister left home to go to the house of their grandparents.

The child told police that as they were on their way, their father chased them and opened fire on their mother, killing her on the spot. The accused escaped. Another woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in the Daudzai area after having an argument. One Badam Gul approached the Daudzai Police Station on Friday that he was informed about the death of his daughter married to a local Sajjad some 10 years back. The complainant asked the police to probe the case as he believed she was killed by her husband. Police arrested the accused. The officials said the accused during the custody confessed to murdering his wife by electrocuting her.