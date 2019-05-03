close
Sat May 04, 2019
May 4, 2019

Beyond ineptness

May 4, 2019

This refers to the article, 'The age of ineptness' (May 3) by Shahzad Chaudhary. The writer has used a very soft expression to suggest the lack of ethical values, lust for money, and callousness exhibited by certain individuals of various segments of society. The plight of the patient in a hospital, an aggrieved citizen in a police station, and a victim of injustice in a civil court bear testimony to more serious issues besides ineptness in our society.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

