close
Fri May 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2019

Inter-Club Karate

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2019

LAHORE: The 1st District Lahore Inter-Club JKA Karate Championship will be organised by District Lahore JKA Karate Association on May 5 at Punjab University Sports Gymnasium. Syed Tanveer Shah, District Sports Officer Lahore, will be the chief guest of opening ceremony. Twelve clubs and more than 200 boys and girls players will participate in championships.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports