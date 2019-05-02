Inter-Club Karate

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The 1st District Lahore Inter-Club JKA Karate Championship will be organised by District Lahore JKA Karate Association on May 5 at Punjab University Sports Gymnasium. Syed Tanveer Shah, District Sports Officer Lahore, will be the chief guest of opening ceremony. Twelve clubs and more than 200 boys and girls players will participate in championships.
