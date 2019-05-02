Pak players out of Asian Squash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan players made exit from the 20th Asian Individual Squash Championship under way at Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).Tayyab Aslam and Asim Khan lost their 3rd round matches against Max Lee World No 24 (Hong Kong) and Leo Au World No 29 (Hong Kong) respectively.Leo Au (HK) defeated Asim Khan 11-7, 11-6, 11-3 in 33 minutes. Max Lee (HK) however have to work hard to beat Tayyab Aslam 11-5, 12-10, 8-11, 11-1. The match lasted for 42 minutes.