PTC launches its exports initiative ‘Made in Pakistan’

Islamabad : Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited, a subsidiary of a British American Group (BAT), launched its exports initiative “Made in Pakistan” aiming at helping towards bringing economic prosperity to the country.

The event was graced by various dignitaries including economists, business maestros and important dignitaries from the Government’s economic, investment and commerce teams. Regional management of British American Tobacco was in attendance too.

Chief Guest of the event, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Abdul Razzak Dawood said that Progress in Pakistan can be driven by focusing on and strengthening our commerce and trade.

He further stated the initiative of ‘Made in Pakistan’ by PTC will also complement the Prime Minister’s ambition of “Making Pakistan business friendly” ultimately leading to increased exports and foreign remittances.

He said that government is aimed at provision of ease of doing business to improve both foreign direct investments as well as improve the balance of payments by broadening of the exports base of the country.

He told that PTC has contributed more than Rs400 billion in taxes in the last 5 years to the government due to its local operations. We wish PTC the very best of luck in establishing a successful exports business.

While addressing the audience Syed Javed Iqbal, MD/CEO of PTC said “Pakistan Tobacco Company has always joined hands with the Government of Pakistan for making this country economically progressive and business friendly.”

He further emphasized on how this new exports’ initiative, being launched by PTC, will go a long way in further strengthening PTC’s 7 decades long symbiotic relationship with the Government of Pakistan.

He reiterated PTC’s resolve of continued support and efforts towards business in the country in line with the vision of the Government of Pakistan.

Guy Meldrum, Regional Director - Asia Pacific and Middle East and Member of the Management Board of BAT, appreciating PTC’s decades long association with the Government of Pakistan also lauded PTC for its being one of the most successful markets in the region.

He further stated that “the current export order to Middle East alone is expected to bring more than $50 million in the start and this initiative will pave way towards newer and bigger export ventures in the country”.