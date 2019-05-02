IIU students showcase talents in open house

Islamabad : The students of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Tuesday showcased their talent by displaying around 100 innovative projects in 10th Open House and career fair organized by the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) of the varsity.

The event was inaugurated on new campus by IIU Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai, IIU President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh and member (materials) at Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Qamar Mehboob on both male and female campuses of the university.

Both member PAEC and IIU rector were accompanied by Vice President Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik, Dean Muhammad Amir Khan, heads of the departments and other faculty members.

Qamar Mehboob appreciated the projects and hailed the talent of the students.

He called upon the universities to conduct activities of interaction between the technology and engineering students and industry. He said linkage of academia and industry can solve the issues.

The IIU rector lauded the projects and urged students to create prototypes which could be formed into practical projects easily. He said that country, through its talented engineers, can solve the issue of power shortfall through innovative power generation projects.

He said both male and female students have showcased best of their talent which was an impressive effort.

Dr Aqdas Naveed Malik, Vice President Academics speaking on the occasion said faculty of engineering and technology was envisaged to grow as a major centre of excellence for engineering education and research. The faculty was proved as one of the fastest growing faculties in the country, he added.

The students apprised the visitors about their projects to the invigilators, representatives of industry and chief guests. The projects included solar and formula cars, advanced application-based operatable wheelchair, eye tech, health care monitoring system, electric wheelchair, smart energy meters, water distribution system, grid-tie inverter, and power generation projects etc.

The projects were also analysed and visited by the industrialists, engineering experts who also chose students for career building.