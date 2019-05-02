Cop gunned down in Shahdara

LAHORE: A police head-constable was brutally killed allegedly by a drugs peddler over some grudge in the Shahdara police area on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Ashfaq. He was posted at Central Police Office (CPO). He was on his way in a car along with his family. As he reached near Hayat Park, Jia Moosa, two unidentified persons riding a motorbike intercepted him and opened indiscriminate firing.

As a result, he sustained eight bullet wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. Police reached the crime scene after being informed and collected forensic evidences. Police also recorded the statements of the eyewitnesses.

It is also stated that an accused drugs dealer, Abid Khan, had killed the victim over complaining against him. However, investigation is underway to identify the killers through CCTC footages. The body was removed to morgue.

Woman found dead: A 24-year-old woman, unidentified so far, was found dead in Miani Sahib graveyard under ambigious circumstances in the Lytton Road police limits on Wednesday. The woman was wearing jeans and T-shirt. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected forensic evidences, including her fingerprints to identify her.

No torture marks were found on her body. The body was removed to morgue. Fire: A fire erupted at an illegal mini petrol pump at Mughalpura which also engulfed two transformers and an adjacent shop on Wednesday. Rescue 1122 fire service controlled the fire.

However, no loss of life or injury to anyone was reported. The locals of the area protested against district administration over their failure to take action against illegal petrol pumps.