Concrete city

Karachi is burning and the coming days will continue to see a heatwave in Karachi. These heatwaves have become almost a routine every year. Karachi is expanding day by day and the construction of buildings without any rules and regulation shows that the city has become a concrete forest which also affects the weather in the city. The citizens of Karachi should take the responsibility of planting trees near their own premises and avoid cutting trees which are a natural and powerful resistance against global warming. The only way to get rid of such harsh weather events is to increase the number of trees and make the city natural instead of artificial.

Local government too should take necessary steps in this regard and implement strict rules and regulations for the construction of houses and buildings according to international standards and allow construction only through the city's master plan so that the residents of Karachi city spend the summer in a relatively safe environment.

Muhammad Waqas

Karachi