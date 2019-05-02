close
Thu May 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

Rallies mark Labour Day in Gujranwala

National

May 2, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Labourers and workers and welfare groups arranged rallies to mark Labour Day on Wednesday across the district.

The main rally led by labour leaders Mian Attaur Rehman, Naseeruddin Humayyun, Muhammad Saeed Hatim, Master Ikram, Mushtaq Badil and others was held at Sheranwala Bagh.

Where workers raised slogans against privatisation policy of the government and demanded job security and rights. They also urged the government to raise workers’ salary and provide them facilities in line with the labour laws of the country. They also paid tributes to Chicago workers who sacrificed their lives for rights of labourers.

