Four killed in Sukkur incidents

SUKKUR: A boy Yahya Brohi committed suicide after killing a girl Kulsoom in Gharhi Khairo on Wednesday.The police claimed that Brohi had proposed to Kulsoom for marriage, but in a fit of rage at her refusal he shot her dead and later committed suicide. The police said both were close relatives.In an accident, two brothers Ameen and imtiaz were killed after their vehicle overturned near Jam Nawaz Ali.