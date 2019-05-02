close
Thu May 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

National Elite Men’s Boxing semis today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s highly experienced fighter Awais Ali Khan was among the Army’s boxers who on Wednesday qualified for the semi-finals of the 37th National Elite Men’s Boxing Championship being held at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

As per latest reports received, Army’s nine fighters had qualified for the semi-finals, while WAPDA’s eight pugilists had advanced to the pre-finals. Similarly, five boxers of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), four of Navy, three of Balochistan and one of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had made it to the semi-finals.

The semi-finals will be held on Thursday (today), while the finals will be conducted on Friday (tomorrow). Awais knocked out Majid of Navy in the 81 kilogramme quarter-finals. Meanwhile, in the same weight, Faisal of WAPDA got the better of Bilal of Sindh to move into the semi-finals. Anees Taj of AJK defeated Ghulam Shabbir of Railways.

Quarter-finals results:

60kg: Ibrahim (Army) bt Mohammad Shoaib (Punjab) 5-0, Sheraz (Navy) bt Naseer Ahmed (WAPDA) 5-0, 64kg: Adnan Hasan (PAF) bt Irfan Bashir (AJK), Ali Ahmed (WAPDA) bt Abdul Ghani (Balochistan) 5-0, Suleman Baloch (Army) bt Qadir Khan (Navy) 5-0, 69kg: Salar Abid (KP) bt Inam Ullah (GB) 5-0, Amir Khan (WAPDA) bt Fahad (Punjab) 5-0, Gul Zeb (Army) bt Faraz Ahmed (Sindh) 5-0, Abdul Samad (Balochistan) bt Saeed Anwar (PAF) 3-2, 75kg: Shafi Ullah (WAPDA) bt Abid Ali (Police), Saif-Ul-Manan (Army) bt Ali Nawaz (Punjab), Tanveer Ahmed (Navy) bt Hasnain Ali (PAF), Ehsan Ulalh (Balochistan) bt Khalil Asghar (Sindh), 81kg: Awais (Army) bt Majid (Navy), Faisal (WAPDA) bt Bilal (Sindh), Anees Taj (Ajk) bt Ghulam Shabir (Railways).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports