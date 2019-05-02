National Elite Men’s Boxing semis today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s highly experienced fighter Awais Ali Khan was among the Army’s boxers who on Wednesday qualified for the semi-finals of the 37th National Elite Men’s Boxing Championship being held at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.
As per latest reports received, Army’s nine fighters had qualified for the semi-finals, while WAPDA’s eight pugilists had advanced to the pre-finals. Similarly, five boxers of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), four of Navy, three of Balochistan and one of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had made it to the semi-finals.
The semi-finals will be held on Thursday (today), while the finals will be conducted on Friday (tomorrow). Awais knocked out Majid of Navy in the 81 kilogramme quarter-finals. Meanwhile, in the same weight, Faisal of WAPDA got the better of Bilal of Sindh to move into the semi-finals. Anees Taj of AJK defeated Ghulam Shabbir of Railways.
Quarter-finals results:
60kg: Ibrahim (Army) bt Mohammad Shoaib (Punjab) 5-0, Sheraz (Navy) bt Naseer Ahmed (WAPDA) 5-0, 64kg: Adnan Hasan (PAF) bt Irfan Bashir (AJK), Ali Ahmed (WAPDA) bt Abdul Ghani (Balochistan) 5-0, Suleman Baloch (Army) bt Qadir Khan (Navy) 5-0, 69kg: Salar Abid (KP) bt Inam Ullah (GB) 5-0, Amir Khan (WAPDA) bt Fahad (Punjab) 5-0, Gul Zeb (Army) bt Faraz Ahmed (Sindh) 5-0, Abdul Samad (Balochistan) bt Saeed Anwar (PAF) 3-2, 75kg: Shafi Ullah (WAPDA) bt Abid Ali (Police), Saif-Ul-Manan (Army) bt Ali Nawaz (Punjab), Tanveer Ahmed (Navy) bt Hasnain Ali (PAF), Ehsan Ulalh (Balochistan) bt Khalil Asghar (Sindh), 81kg: Awais (Army) bt Majid (Navy), Faisal (WAPDA) bt Bilal (Sindh), Anees Taj (Ajk) bt Ghulam Shabir (Railways).
