Wed May 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

Mohsin Dawar meets Bilawal

OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday held a meeting with MNA Moshin Dawar along with the group of the human rights activists at his chamber at the Parliament House.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari also joined the meeting briefly. The PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar was also present in the meeting.

According to sources, the basic purpose of the meeting was to hear the view of Moshin Dawar. After the meeting, when a journalist asked Bilawal about his meeting with Moshin Dawar, he replied that it was a meeting between two parliamentarians.

