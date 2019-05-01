COAS visits Abbottabad

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Frontier Force Regimental Centre Abbottabad on Tuesday. According to a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR), the COAS had visited Frontier Force Regimental Centre, Abbottabad and attended the ceremony. The COAS installed Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi as Colonel Commandant of FF Regiment.

Outgoing Colonel of FF Regiment Lieutenant General Ghayur Mahmood Awan, Retd, and a large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers were present on the eve.

Upon arrival, the COAS laid floral wreath at martyrs’ monument. The COAS appreciated the contributions and sacrifices of FF Regiment for the defence of the motherland during conventional as well as in war against terrorism.