May 1, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

National Boxing in full swing

Sports

ISLAMABAD: The 37th National Boxing Championship got into full swing at the Amir Khan Gymnasium in the vicinity of Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday. A number of fights were decided Tuesday with Saiful Manan (Army) beating Amjad (Islamabad) following technical knockout. Amjad was declared unfit to continue.

Results: 75kg: Saiful Manan Army bt Amjad (Islamabad-declared unfit to continue); Hasnain Ali (PAF) bt Zeeshan Ali (Gilgit-Baltistan-weight out); Tanveer Ahmed (Navy) bt Zia Awan (AJK-weight out); Ehsan Ullah (Baluchistan) bt Javed Akhtar Khan (Railways-RSC in 2nd round); Khalil Asghar (Sindh) bt Faizan (KP-5-0)

81kg: Bilal Khan (Sindh) bt M. Faheemuddin (Police-KO) ; Adil Said (KP) bt Shabir Ahmed (Rly 3.2), Ajmal Pathan (Baluchistan) bt Abdul Hanan (AJK 5-0), Naeem Khan (PAF) bt Kaleem Ullah (Punjab-4-1).

