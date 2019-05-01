Malakand Regional Police Sports Gala ends

MINGORA: The Malakand Regional Police Sports Gala ended with a funfair and variety show here at Wadoodia Hall in Saidu Sharif.

The event was attended by over 1,000 police officers and Jawans from across the region and a number of notables and media personnel.

The gala started on 21 March 2019 in which different sporting events were held in different districts of the region.

The cricket tournament was held in district Buner in which the cricket team of district Dir Lower won the championship.

The football and volleyball matches were arranged in Swat and Shangla districts, respectively in which district Swat and district Buner won the tournaments.

Similarly, the athletics competitions were held in Lower Dir in which police Jawans participated in different events. On April 28, the sporting events were closed in a function at Police Training School Swat.

In the function, police officers and Jawans participated in different games. The gala ended in the evening with a variety show at the Wadoodia Hall in which the police officers exhibited skills in poetry, music, skits and other performing arts.

The programme was also attended by a large number of students and notable of the area.

In his concluding remarks, the Regional Police Officer of Malakand Region Muhammad Saeed Wazir said that Sports Gala was held with a view to

providing the police officers a relief from the stressful schedule and a platform to exhibit their skills and capacities in different events.

He urged the police officials to improve their conduct and perform duties diligently to ensure peace in the area.

The official paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of KP martyrs and vowed to ensure the same zeal for protection of the life and property of the people.

In the end, medals and certificates were distributed among the winners and runners-up of different sporting events in the gala. The programme ended with the Bara Khana (meal) for Police officers and guests.