Out-of-school children being enrolled in KP

MANSEHRA: An official of the Education Department said on Tuesday that the enrollment of out-of-school children in schools was in full swing and the set target would be achieved in the district.

Speaking at a function held in connection with the enrollment drive at the Government Middle School Hadobandi, Deputy District Education Officer Zahid Hussain said the effective steps being taken by the department for enrolling the out-of-school children had yielded positive results and many more children were enrolled in the school across the

district.

"The civil society is extending all-out support to the Education Department in its enrollment drive. I am thankful to parents who have enrolled children in schools here and parts of the district. I assure you that your children would be equipped with quality education," the official said.

Safada Village Council Nazim Basharat Ali Swati said that the enrollment drive launched by the district Education Department was very beneficial for the children to attract them to the schools.