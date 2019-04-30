COAS visits troops of Lahore Corps and Mangla Corps

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited troops of Lahore Corps at Chunian and Kasur and of Mangla Corps at Tilla Field Firing Ranges. According to the ISPR, speaking during his visits, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that with the support of people of Pakistan, the brave armed forces of Pakistan will defend the motherland at all costs. The COAS appreciated the high standard of morale and operational preparedness of the troops.