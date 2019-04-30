Doctor’s ‘negligence’ claims patient’s life

GUJRANWALA: A youth died owing to the alleged negligence of a doctor in a private hospital here. The relatives of the youth staged a demonstration against the doctor. The protesters alleged Asim Butt was feeling pain in his kidney and was brought to the hospital of Dr Nawaz. They said Asim died during an operation and the doctor fled the hospital. The protesters demanded action against the doctor.

AWARENESS SEMINAR: District jail administration Monday organised a seminar to create awareness among prisoners about polio, breast cancer and drugs. District and Sessions Judge Rao Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naila Baqar, MS DHQ Hospital Dr Sohail Anjum, DHO Dr Fareed and others addressed the moot. The district and sessions judge stressed the need to take preventive measures about polio, breast cancer and drugs. He said the prisoners were part of society and they should also be imparted awareness about diseases. He, specially, asked female prisoners to take care about the breast problems and got their medical check-up regularly from a competent physician. The DC said the district administration along with health department had vaccinated about 900,000 children under five years age with anti-polio drops. Earlier, the District and Sessions Judge and the DC visited different barracks of the jail and inspected the security and other arrangements.