PHC seals rehab centre

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday sealed a drug-addiction treatment and rehabilitation centre for insufficient psychiatric, health and residential facilities after evacuating 12 patients. The PHC team conducted a raid on ‘Dua Rehab, Addiction and Psychological Centre, Wapda Town which was functional without the PHC registration, requisite human resource, etc and sealed it.
