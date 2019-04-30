close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

PHC seals rehab centre

National

April 30, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday sealed a drug-addiction treatment and rehabilitation centre for insufficient psychiatric, health and residential facilities after evacuating 12 patients. The PHC team conducted a raid on ‘Dua Rehab, Addiction and Psychological Centre, Wapda Town which was functional without the PHC registration, requisite human resource, etc and sealed it.

